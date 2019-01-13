Governor Sonko now declares war on Nairobi water cartels





Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said he will reshuffle staff at Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company to deal with cartels he says are causing an artificial water shortage in Nairobi.

In a statement on Sunday, Sonko told the those behind the racket that their days are number and warning them that all those found guilty will carry their own crosses.

“There is a cartel at Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company that has been frustrating my people. Next week, I will carry out a reshuffle to dismantle that cartel at Nairobi Water,” Sonko said in the statement.

“We will not have any excuse when fighting graft. Therefore, the reshuffle at Nairobi Water is inevitable,” he added.

In the recent past, Nairobi residents have raised concern of water shortage calling on Nairobi County Government’s intervention.

Areas which have been affected the most by water shortage include Kasarani, Lang’ata, Roysambu, Mathare and Kibra.