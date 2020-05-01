Sonko troubles: Sanitisation booths in Gikomba vandalised

The troubles bedeviling Nairobi governor Mike Sonko are seemingly far from over after the Covid-19 sanitation booths he recently erected at Gikomba market were vandalised on Thursday night.

This happened a day after Sonko won the first round of a court case to stop the destruction of sanitiser booths erected across the city by his Sonko Rescue Team.

According to the governor’s director of communication Elkana Jacob, the booths erected at Gikomba market were found vandalised on Friday morning.

The booths had been erected on Wednesday at the city’s busiest market.

This is not the first time sanitation booths erected by the City Hall boss have been destroyed.

Last week, the booths erected in Kibra were vandalised. The governor then fingered Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, blaming him for the vandalism.

This prompted Sonko to seek legal redress to protect the booths from demolition by unknown persons.

High court judge Justice Weldon Korir asked Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and his PS Karanja Kibicho, Health CS Kagwe, Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai and the Nairobi Regional Commissioner Wilson Njenga to curb the destructions.