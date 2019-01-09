Sonko treated me like I was married to him, so I quit – Ouko





Educationist Janet Muthoni Ouko has opened up on the circumstances that led to her resignations from Governor Mike Sonko’s cabinet on Monday,

In an interview, she accused Sonko of treating her like she was married to him and promising to unleash hell on her this year.

Ouko, who in her resignation statement claimed to have had a good working relationship with the Governor, changed the tune and was quick to point out the strained relationship between them.

“You know there are people who behave like when they appoint you to a position it means so much, it’s like they have married you, it’s like they have given birth to you. That’s not the situation. This is a job and the terms are very clear,” a visibly irritated Ouko told K24.

MISUSE OF BURSARY

She also dismissed claims of misuse of bursary funds after a letter signed by the Governor emerged in August last year inviting the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate her docket.

Ouko defended herself from corruption claims, stating that even though she was in charge of the docket, she was never mentioned in the scandal nor has she ever been questioned by the EACC.

“Didn’t he know about that scandal when he was renewing my contract? Because the documents he has shared with you are dated 8th (2019) yet this contract he renewed it on 28 of September (2018). You know he actually promised me, if I thought he gave me headache last year over this same bursary issue, this year is going to be hell. Then I figured why would you wait for someone to unleash hell on you?” she added.

Muthoni becomes the second senior most official in the county to quit Governor Sonko’s administration after former Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe also resigned.

Igathe quit after only six months in office citing hostile working environment under Sonko.