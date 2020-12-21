Sonko transforms from city governor to Santa Claus after impeachment





Days after being removed from office as the governor of Nairobi County, Mike Mbuvi Sonko now seems to be focusing his energies on spreading the Christmas cheer this festive season.

Garbed in a full Santa Claus outfit, Sonko accompanied by officials from his Sonko Rescue Team visited various hospitals in Nairobi distributing essential foodstuff and a variety of non-food items.

“Watu wangu as we usher this festive season to celebrate the birth of Christ Jesus, I wish to encourage you all to extend your generosity and kindness, however little, to your neighbours and community. As Mother Teresa once said, ‘It’s not how much we give, but how much love we put into giving.’ Mungu awabariki nyote,” wrote Mr Sonko on Facebook.

In his previous post, he had lamented on his current predicaments saying that although his political office had been taken away through the impeachment, he still had his people.

“They may have taken my office but not the people. I will continue standing with the people and as usual every festive season from the 20th to 25th December I normally donate foodstuffs to the needy families so that they can also celebrate Christmas with other Kenyans. We shall cover all the 17 sub-counties, today we are starting with Starehe sub-county,” he said.

Sonko was impeached following 11 charges made against him by MCAs, but was ousted on the charges of gross violation of the constitution, abuse of office, gross misconduct and crimes under national law.