Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko (left) and Deputy President William Ruto sing during Sunday service at PCEA Evergreen Church in Runda on March 25, 2018. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been told to keep off the succession politics.

This was after Sonko claimed that Mount Kenya leaders were holding night meetings to block Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 candidacy.

Kenyans online urged Sonko to focus instead on delivering the promises he made to Nairobians and leave the Jubilee Party succession politics.

Some wondered why Sonko was closely aligning himself with the DP, seeking answers if the governor was eyeing to become Ruto’s running mate.

@thomskan82 commented; “Sonko should concentrate on delivering good n timely services to Nairobians n leave 2022 succession politics to its owners. After all Mt. Kenya electorates have no debt to pay anyone n r free to vote whoever they feel fits their bill come 2022.”

@KenyanProject added; “Nairobi County has more priorities than this. And FYI, @WilliamsRuto can fight for himself…. Or how else did he rise to DP? Our focus should be to build Kenya, not wondering why people are meeting at night, (unless it’s a threat to homeland security).”

@AbalaKinyua wrote; “Huyu mtu ameanza upuzi tena. Ameshindwa na Nairobi ameanza kuingilia mengine.”

@BerylBerwin stated; “Siasa za 2022 Bwana Governor wachana nayo. Remember even Nairobi yamezewa mate. Work hard to safeguard your seat, at least.”

@mbugua_bedan questioned; “Sonko, We have just come out of a prolonged period of retrogressive politics. Now you and others are introducing similar brand of politics. Why don’t you focus on giving Nairobians who elected you a very clean, beautiful city first?”

@Lydiah wondered; “Usioila inakuasha nini? Can you mind your own work, mambo ya 2022 inakufinya nini? Governor Mike Sonko.”

@RSwaleh noted; “It seems Sonko is more engrossed in and worried about succession politics than developing Nairobi as he had promised. So do this Mt Kenya people night meetings block the Nairobi drainage system or what? @MikeSonko concentrate on what matters to Nairobians first.”

@WaNduta8 wrote; “Sonko is trying to draw attention from his dismal performance by introducing a red herring. Like Addis Baba, Nairobi should never have been made into a “county” to be run by a useless tin-god governor. But then, Kibaki & Meles Zenawi are world’s apart!”

@JacobOkello2010 added; “While we need him to hold night meetings on garbage collection and road repairs he’s busy thinking of nonsense!”