Sonko to spend weekend behind bars

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko will spend the weekend in police custody after his application for an anticipatory bail on Friday was rejected by a city court.

Sonko, through his legal team led by Cecil Miller, had filed an application seeking anticipatory bail against the arrest by the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission detectives.

The application relating to issues of integrity against the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and its director of investigations Abdi Mohamed will now be heard on Monday.

According to Miller, the Nairobi Governor should have been granted bail as he does not pose a flight risk.

He refuted claim by EACC that Sonko was running away at the time he was arrested in Voi, saying the city county boss was on his way for an official function in Mombasa.

The governor was arrested in Voi on Friday afternoon hours after the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji ordered his arrest and prosecution over claims of involvement in graft.

Sonko alongside senior county officials, as well as private and business entities have been accused of benefiting from irregular procurement and payments amounting to Sh 357.4 million.

Sonko and the other county officials are facing charges that include willful failure to comply with procurement laws, conflict of interest and abuse of office.

The other charges are unlawful acquisition of public property, money laundering and acquisition of proceeds of crime.