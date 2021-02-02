Sonko to remain in custody





Former Nairobi Governor will remain behind bars until Thursday when the court will determine whether he can be released on bail or not.

In the meantime, he will cool his heels at the Gigiri Police Station.

Sonko appeared before a Kiambu court on Tuesday and denied a raft of charges including assault, causing actual bodily harm, robbery with violence, and destruction of property.

The charges relate to an incident in Buruburu in 2019 where the politician stormed what he said was a building that had been illegally demolished in a bid to rescue the owners from more loss.

But Police say he assaulted Musyoki Kavunda and John Mungai at the scene.

Charles Karori, Evans Obaga, Paul Kahiga, George Chege, Paul Macharia Nderitu, Joel Kinja, Musyoki Kavunda, and John Mungai also sustained injuries during the stand-off

Sonko who’s fallen out with President Uhuru Kenyatta following his impeachment by the Nairobi County Assembly and Senate last December, was also charged with an additional count of forcibly entering a private property without a search warrant.

Sonko appeared before Kiambu senior principal magistrate Stella Ataambo after spending a night at the Gigiri police station.

The prosecution had sought orders to have the controversial politician detained pending a conclusion of the investigations.

The court heard that Sonko is also needed in Mombasa after an arrest warrant was issued against him.

His latest woes commenced after he claimed to have participated in destroying property alongside government operatives in the aftermath of the contentious 2017 general elections.