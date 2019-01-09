Sonko to name deputy, full cabinet by Friday





Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko plans to announce his new deputy appoint a deputy in the next 48 hours.

The governor has also said he will unveil his full cabinet, albeit with a mini reshuffle.

Speaking at a media briefing in Mombasa, the governor said he would return to the city with a list of a full cabinet including a deputy.

The reshuffle will come amidst a storm kicked up by the resignation of Education CEC Janet Ouko.

The governor sounded a warning to the cabinet members who will be appointed, saying no loss of public funds will be tolerated.

Sonko’s cabinet has vacancies occasioned by suspensions and sackings. He now has five ministers manning 10 dockets.

Former deputy governor Polycarp Igathe resigned on January 12 2018. The closest attempt to replace him was when Sonko nominated fiery lawyer Miguna Miguna, but the county assembly rejected the nominee.

Those who have exited Sonko’s cabinet since its formation are Danvas Makori, Emmah Mukuhi, Peter Njuguna, Hitan Majevdia, Vesca Kangogo and now recently Janet Ouko.