Sonko to face extra charges over dramatic arrest

The National Police Service has said it will charge Nairobi governor Mike Sonko with assault and resisting arrest, saying he assaulted and injured police officers during his dramatic arrest in Voi on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

In a statement released on Saturday, Police Spokesman Charles Owino said the service was planning to pursue assault charges against Sonko over the drama he caused while being arrested and airlifted.

Owino said the city county boss was abusive, unruly and violent when police tried to arrest him and handcuff him before he was airlifted to Nairobi from Ikanga airstrip in Voi, Taita Taveta county.

“During the arrest he became abusive, unruly and violent to resist hence obstructing police officers from the lawful execution of their duties. In the process, he assaulted and injured the senior police officer leading the team and damaged media equipment,” said Owino in the statement.

“Consequently to these acts of lawlessness against lawful police action, the police will prefer assault and other related charges against the governor.”

The National Police Service Service has at the same time issued a stern warning against those planning to cause civil unrest over Sonko’s arrest over corruption allegations at the city county government.

The police spokesman advised the governor’s supporters to hold any such protests while observing the rule of law.

“We would wish to inform the public that we have reports that a group of individuals is mobilising to cause civil unrest. The general public is therefore warned that persons intending to assemble, demonstrate, or picket must do so in accordance to the law,” said Owino in the statement.

He has further appealed for calm assuring that the “matter will be processed in accordance with the law.”

Press Statement on the arrest of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. pic.twitter.com/GuMzoGMK7L — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) December 7, 2019

Governor Sonko was arrested by anti graft agency EACC officers on Friday afternoon in Voi and airlifted to Nairobi following orders by the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji and is spending the weekend in police cells.

Haji said that there was enough evidence to prosecute the governor and nine other county government officials for irregular procurement and payments amounting to Sh357, 390,299.