Sonko to airlift Kibera residents to visit their ailing MP Ken Okoth in France

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is willing to sponsor Kibera residents to visit their ailing MP Ken Okoth who is undergoing treatment in France.

The MP is undergoing cancer treatment and has been in the European country for over six months now.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Sonko said the national government needs to act more urgently in addressing the rising cases of cancer.

“Cancer is really hitting us hard. The most important thing in illness is never to lose heart. However, as a nation it’s a very high time we should think of having a permanent solution of dealing with this scourge,” read part of the post.

“On behalf of the great people of Nairobi our prayers are with you Hon. Ken Okoth. I shall be willing to sponsor and lead a delegation of pastors, Imams and a few Kibra constituents to visit him in France and pray for our beloved MP,” he further said.

Mr Sonko also wished the MP quick recovery.