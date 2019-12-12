Sonko stays away from Jamhuri Day celebrations

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is conspicuously missing from the this year’s Jamhuri Day celebrations which are ongoing at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

However, on Thursday morning Sonko took to social media to wish Kenyans a Happy Jamhuri Day.

“I am happy to join the rest of Kenyans in marking the 56th Jamhuri Day celebrations… To all Nairobi residents and Kenyans at large I wish y’all a happy Jamhuri Day,” he tweeted.

Happy 56th Jamhuri Day to all Kenyans. #JamhuriDay pic.twitter.com/YZBC8qYbfk — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) December 12, 2019

As the governor of Nairobi, Sonko has always been part of national celebrations held in the county.

Sonko was on Wednesday release from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison where he spent two days after being was arrested last Friday in Voi to answer to corruption charges.

He was held at the EACC cells over the weekend before the court ordered for his transfer to Kamiti Maximum Security Prison.

On being released on a bond of Sh30 million with a surety of similar amount or Sh15 million cash bail on Wednesday, Magistrate Douglas Ogoti barred Sonko from accessing his office.