Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko (left) and his predecessor Dr Evans Kidero.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has cracked the whip and sent home two senior officers from the Finance and Planning department for allegedly working with his political detractors.

The two affected officers are the county executive in charge of Finance, Dr Danvas Makori and Finance chief officer Mr Ekaya Alumasi.

According to City Hall deputy director of communication, Mr Elkana Jacob, Dr Makori has been sent home over accusations that he has been working for people fighting Governor Sonko.

It is alleged that the Finance executive went behind Governor Sonko’s back and was in constant communication with former governor Dr Evans Kidero, his associates and other people opposing Sonko.

Dr Makori also served in the former regime where he was a personal assistant to Dr Kidero.

SH21BILLION GRAFT

“It does not matter who you are, where you come from or what you have done. This is serious business and we must all deliver and serve Nairobians as we had promised during the campaign period,” said Sonko.

Mr Jacob said Makori’s constant communication with Kidero and his team risked jeopardizing investigations into the Sh21billion graft which was recently reveled by a KPMG report.

The audit report implicated Dr Kidero who is accused of presiding over the loss of the money with Governor Sonko saying that he will go after any person implicated in the allegations.

According to the KPMG report commissioned by Mr Sonko and released this month, Nairobi County lost over Sh21 billion between 2013 and 2017.

INVESTIGATIONS

Dr Makori was barely three months into the Finance and Planning docket after having been brought in to replace Ms Veska Kangogo who initially at the helm of the coveted department. He was formerly at the Agriculture and Livestock docket.

This is the first County Executive Member to be sent home in Governor Sonko’s administration.

Our attempts to reach Dr Makori for his comments over the allegations were futile as our calls and text message went unanswered.

Mr Ekaya, on the other hand, has been under fire over several irregular payments amounting to billions that have been done by the county where he has been a constant guest of Nairobi Assembly Public Accounts Committee.

Mr Jacob said that the matter is being handled by detectives and once they are done with investigations the matter will be brought to public.

“My boss just received preliminary report lest not jeopardize the details by officers. Once they are done it will be relayed to the public,” he said.



