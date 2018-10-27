Sonko narrows down his search for a deputy to two women

The Deputy Governor’s position fell vacant in January when Igathe resigned citing failure to earn the trust of the governor.





Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has wilted down the number of shortlisted candidates for the vacant deputy governor’s position to two female candidates.

The two women who are now poised to succeed Polycarp Igathe are Jane Weru and Karen Nyamu after Sonko dropped former Starehe MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru and Agnes Kagure.

Sonko made the revelation on Friday when he attended prayers sessions for KCPE candidates at various primary schools in Nairobi.

REMAINING CANDIDATES

However, the governor did not explain the criteria he used to knock out the two candidates.

“Nimareduce kutoka wale wa nne, nimebaki na Nyamu na Jane,” he said.

Ms Nyamu, a lawyer by profession, sought to vie for the Nairobi Woman Rep seat in the last general elections but lost to Rachel Shebesh during the Jubilee primaries.

Ms Weru is the executive director of Akiba Mashinani Trust, a non-profit organization that deals with housing development & finance.

VACANT POSITION

The Deputy Governor’s position fell vacant in January when Igathe resigned citing failure to earn the trust of the governor.

Earlier this month, the Nairobi County Women Forum petitioned the Office of the President and that of the Deputy President to intervene and have Sonko speed up the appointment.

Sonko is required to nominate his preferred candidate for the deputy governor’s post for submission to the County Assembly which will vet and approve the candidate if satisfied.