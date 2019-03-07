Sonko responds to jibes on his lion statue

The statue of a lion put up in Nairobi. PHOTO | TWITTER/@pinkyghelani

The statue of a lion put up in Nairobi.





Nairobi Governor has found a cheeky way to respond to angry Nairobians who have questioned the latest addition in his beautification project.

City residents had on Wednesday caused an uproar on social media with their disapproval of the lion statue mounted on the University Way – Uhuru Highway roundabout.

Kenyans on Twitter taunted Sonko for the ‘poor’ decision he made in approving the statue.

On Thursday, Sonko shared a hilarious video of a talking lion that offered morning greetings.

“Jokes aside. Good Morning Kenyans especially the great people of the only city that has a National park, the 3rd best tourist destination in the world,” wrote Mr Sonko.