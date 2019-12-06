Sonko responds to EACC claim that he was escaping arrest

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko refuted claims by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) that he was fleeing from the authorities when he was arrested in Voi on Friday.

In a statement, Sonko instead said he was heading to Mombasa to attend and close a workshop organised by the city county but failed to divulge details of the said meeting.

The Nairobi county boss insists that he is a law abiding citizen who stands for justice and is ready for the court process that will bring the truth on the alleged corrupt dealings to light.

“Why would l run away? To where and to do what? I am a Kenyan who is always on the move doing what’s good for the people. I was on my way to Mombasa to attend and close a workshop which was attended by my people,” said Sonko.

He has refuted the charges of corruption and economic crimes charges facing him saying he has sufficient evidence to fight them, terming the claims lies as he urged his supporters and city residents to remain calm.

“As your leader, and an elected governor, l believe in total accountability, especially when it comes to management of public resources. I have read word by word the statement from the DPP that details reasons for my arrest and nothing gives me more confidence than leafing through it, knowing very well we have the facts to dismantle this choreographed lies.

“I call upon my supporters and Nairobi residents in particular to be calm as I deal with this temporary insubordination. I assure everyone that I shall not be intimidated and won’t be moved an inch into some political traps”.

EACC, through its twitter handle, had indicated that Sonko was arrested by detectives at a police roadblock in Voi while ‘while escaping arrest’ before he was airlifted to Nairobi for processing at Integrity Center.

The governor and several county officers face charges over the loss of Sh357 million in the county after Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji ordered their arrest.