Sonko Rescue Team to ‘spread its operations’ across Africa

The Sonko Rescue Team, which appears to have taken over management of various county operations, will soon spread its services to countries in the East African Community, that is if Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has his way.

Sonko made the announcement in Dubai on Wednesday while being awarded an honorary Doctorate in Excellence in recognition for his long-standing contribution in service to humankind.

The governor’s ambitious dream for his charity venture does not end there, he also plans to extend its operation across Africa.

HONORARY DEGREE

He said that the honorary doctorate degree has challenged him to do more for the community.

“To this end, I personally commit to extend the works of the Sonko Rescue Team to the larger East African Region, and later across to Africa,” Sonko said.

The Sonko Rescue Team was founded by Sonko and has employed hundreds of youths from Nairobi.

BEAUTIFICATION

Some of the duties they perform is cleaning exercise within the city and also beautification of roads and streets.

Immediately after taking office as the second Governor of Nairobi, the Sonko Rescue Team immediately took over most of the work that was for the county workers.

It however remains to be seen how Governor Sonko will realize his dream when his outfit has not even extended its operation to any of the other 47 counties in Kenya.