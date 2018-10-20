Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko with 13-years-old contortionist Grace Wanja during the Madaraka Day celebrations at Pumwani Secondary School on October 20th 2018. PHOTO | NATION

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said that the planned redevelopment of Pangani estate houses will finally begin next month.

Governor Sonko further revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta will launch the beginning of construction works of the renewal of the county estate, which will take eight months to be completed, in November.

“We have had meetings with Pangani tenants and 80 percent of the tenants are in support of the development which will begin next month. The president will launch the construction in November,” Governor Sonko on Saturday during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Pumwani Secondary School grounds.

Mr Sonko said that the county will compensate the tenants for the duration of the housing project, adding that they have an agreement with the project’s developer, Tecnofin, that the tenants will be given the first priority of tenancy after the completion of the renewal of the houses.

FIRST PRIORITY

This is in addition, for the tenants, who have lived in the estate for over 30 years, also being assured that they will pay similar rent as they are currently paying.

“We have talked to the investor and the first priority will be given to the current tenants who will also be paying the same rent as they are paying currently,” said Mr Sonko.

The City Hall boss said that the urban renewal housing project is part of phase one of City Hall’s urban regeneration programme that targets between 10,000 and 12,000 housing units aimed at providing decent and affordable housing to Nairobi residents.

“We have already called for Expressions of Interest for Phase Two, and other phases will follow immediately thereafter. In total, we plan to deliver about 200,000 units as Nairobi County government,” he said.

DELAYED KICK OFF

There has been a delay in the kickoff of the regeneration of the estate which was set to begin last month but never took off with no explanations given.

In August, Lands and Housing executive Charles Kerich said that the project was set to begin in September as part of seven county estates – Old and New Ngara, Jeevanjee, Suna Road estate, Ngong Road estate, Bachelors Quarters – that had been earmarked for renewal.

“The Pangani estate one will be the first to break ground next month. It has already been awarded to Tecnofin as the developer and SS Malonza as the consultant,” said Mr Kerich at the time.

However, the Pangani Estate tenants through their lawyer Edward Ndichu opposed the project terming it an illegality saying that it has to be stopped as they had not been involved in the process.