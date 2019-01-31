Sonko pulls off his American twang in London – VIDEO

Governor Mike Sonko, addresses delegates at the AIDSfree Global Forum in London. PHOTO | COURTESY

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who is currently in London attending the AIDSfree Global Forum, has yet again left the online community in stitches for obvious reasons.

This after Sonko ended his prolonged silence on social media with a video of himself giving a speech to other delegates attending the conference.

Kenyans online eagerly listened to his address to establish if he had ‘carried’ his ‘acquired’ American accent to London.

And just as expected the governor couldn’t resist pulling off his infamous twang.

For instance, he kept saying Nairobi ‘cirry’ instead of Nairobi city.

His latest antics caused excitement among his followers on social media. Here is what some of them said:

“Governor Sonko why he changes his original voices,” said Dagane Adow.

“Rusungu rutakumariza Governor,” wrote Sam Mwangi.

“Must you force the accent Mr Sonko?” asked carole Nzilani.

“Sonko and English capiral ciry of Kenya,” commented Mustapha Ibrahim.

“British accent lol,” said James Njoroge.