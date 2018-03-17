Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko chairing a meeting with his entire executive members on Thursday March 15, 2018. PHOTO | GPS

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has called for an audit on how the Sh80 billion that had been set aside for the Nairobi Metropolitan Services Improvement Programme was used.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Service Improvement Project was started in December 2012, funded by the National Government, International Development Association and the World Bank, to transform the Capital city.

The project was to end in June 2017, but the date of completion has now has been pushed to May 2019.

Sonko raised concerns with the breakdown of how the amount allocated has been spent calling for his 10 executives to oversee how the said cash was utilized in every sector.

“Each executive has to oversee if the projects under their departments were well undertaken. We want to physically see all the named projects, the vehicles purchased,” said Sonko.

He tasked acting County Secretary Leboo Morintat to request for a list of the projects done in every department under the programme.

PROJECT IMPLEMENTATION

“I want to see all these projects. We do not want an instance where billions are allocated to the public, but the projects are just on paper. We want transparency and accountability,” he said.

Engineer Benjamin Njenga from the Ministry of Transport said the entire project was divided into four components; Institutional Reforms and Planning, Local Government Infrastructure and Services, Metropolitan Infrastructure and Services and the fourth component was Project Management, Monitoring and Evaluation.

The component of Institutional Reforms and Planning has been allocated Sh11.4 billion while the second component of County Government Infrastructure and Service allocated Sh28.2 billion.

The Metropolitan Infrastructure and Service, which is the third component of the project got the lion share of Sh39.2 billion and the Project Management, Monitoring and Evaluation was allocated Sh1 billion.

Sonko, however, warned that he will not tolerate any individual trying to frustrate the implementation of the projects.

“Our aim is to strengthen urban services and infrastructure in the Nairobi Metropolitan Region through investments in local infrastructure which include roads, markets, street lighting, bicycle and pedestrian pathways, drainage, safety and security,” he said.