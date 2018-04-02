FROM LEFT: Racheal Shebesh, Anne Kiguta and Elizabeth Ongoro. PHOTOS | FILE | COURTESY

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko had on April Fool’s day claimed to have forwarded the names of five women to the county assembly as his nominees for deputy governor.

The five included former Nairobi Woman Representative Racheal Shebesh, former aspirant Karen Nyamu, Citizen TV’s Anne Kiguta, former nominated MP Elizabeth Ongoro and business woman Agnes Kagure.

Sonko, in a Facebook post, had stated that a special county assembly sitting would be gazetted to take place on Easter Monday.

Officials the county assembly say they are unaware of any such sitting.

Sonko’s list of nominees elicited strong feelings online.

Some noted the naming of Ongoro by a Jubilee governor as a good consequence of the unity handshake between opposition leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

