Sonko posted video of himself at Emirates Stadium and this is what Kenyans said

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and his wife Primose Mbuvi at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium in London. PHOTO | COURTESY

Nairobians have urged Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko to use his trip to the Emirates Stadium in England to benchmark.

On Tuesday night, Sonko could seemingly not hide his excitement after getting an opportunity to watch an English Premier League game live from the stadium which hosts all the home matches for Arsenal Football club.

Away from the hustles and challenges of managing the country’s busiest county, a visibly excited Sonko took to Facebook and posted successive videos of himself alongside his better half Primose Mbuvi at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium in London.

The couple, alongside Manoah Espisu, who is Kenya’s envoy to the UK, were in the stands as Unai Emery’s charges defeat Cardiff 2-1 under freezing conditions at the Emirates Stadium with African ace Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette scoring the crucial goals for the hosts.

BENCHMARK

Sonko explained he was in England on an official trip but was using the tour of the 60,000 seater facility to benchmark.

“With the Kenyan High Commissioner to the UK, H.E Manoah Esipisu at Emirates stadium kuangalia game ya Arsenal vs Cardiff na pia kucheck how world class Fifa stadium vile zinakaa ahead of AIDS-FREE Global cities forum here in London,” the Governor wrote.

This post prompted a section of Sonko’s followers on the social media platform to urge the normally generous governor to pick some useful tips from the tour.

“Bwana Governor,” Elvis Otwori wrote, “I think you have seen what a stadium looks like, not these toys in Kenya in the name of development.”

“Why can’t you just talk with the president to ensure we invest in developing our stadiums?” posed Steve Major.

Incidentally, most of Nairobi County owned sports facilities, and especially the City stadium, are in a sorry state.