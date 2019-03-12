Sonko pledges Sh5million for Toi market’s reconstruction

Traders cart away what was left of their wares after a fire burnt down the Toi Market on March 12, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has made a Sh5 million pledge to traders who were affected by the early Tuesday morning fire at Toi Market in Kibera.

Speaking at the scene of the incident, Mr Sonko assured the traders that he would personally oversee the rebuilding of the market so as to restore its normal operations.

SONKO’S PLEDGE

He also warned corrupt individuals, who acquire land illegally, that their days are numbered.

“Tutajenga soko hapa si ndio, lakini kabla tujenge soko irudi mara moja. Na mimi kama governor sio kesho leo nikitoka hapa nitatoka na committee ya soko tunaenda kutowa shilingi milioni tano cash. Na mimi mwenyewe na timu yangu ya serekali tutarudi hapa tuanze kujenga hii soko,” Sonko said.

CAUSE OF FIRE

Traders operating at the popular market on Tuesday woke up to find most of their wares destroyed in the fire that started at 3am before Nairobi Fire Brigade contained the inferno.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established and police are also yet to publicize casualties of the incident.

Thousands of traders dealing in fresh food and second-hand clothes operate from the market.