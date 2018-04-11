Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko during consultative meeting at City Hall on January 19, 2018. PHOTO | NATION

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has nominated Newton Munene as the Finance executive.

This follows the sacking of Dr Danvas Makori together with the department’s chief officer Ekaya Alumasi.

They had been suspended two weeks ago over accusations of “working with the governor’s enemies”.

In the meantime, the governor has appointed Lands executive Charles Kerich acting executive for Finance to hold the fort pending Mr Munene’s approval by the assembly.

Mr Munene’s name was yesterday sent to the assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

In a letter dated April 5, Mr Sonko said Mr Makori’s performance was put into consideration before he was sacked.

“In view of this, your service is hereby terminated with effect from the date of this letter. Upon clearance and satisfactory handover of all county government property and information within your custody, you will be paid,” read Mr Sonko’s letter in part.

Meanwhile, Mr Sonko has written to the Speaker to bring back to the House the name of county secretary nominee Peter Mbugua for approval.



