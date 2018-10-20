Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko (left) and Woman Representative Esther Passaris. FILE PHOTOS

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Woman Representative Esther Passaris has pledged to work together for the common good of the county.

In what is a clearly a newfound warming up to each other, Passaris has been waxing lyrical about Sonko’s leadership, while lauding the governor for improved service delivery to Nairobi residents.

“I want to declare that I am ready to work with Sonko for the benefit of Nairobi residents. I have seen what you have done with our ECDE centers and the provision of free milk to nursery children. This is a tremendous development,” Passaris said.

DEVELOPMENT AGENDA

Ms Passaris has also appealed to the City Hall boss to include her in the plans to transform Pumwani Maternity Hospital, a request which the county chief has gleefully accepted.

“I want to assure Esther Passaris that we are going to work together to help achieve our development agenda,” said Sonko in his response.

Ms Passaris has also supported Sonko’s move to suspend demolition of kiosks and houses in informal settlements saying the order from the Governor will benefit the common mwananchi.

The two leaders spoke on Saturday at Pumwani Secondary School in Nairobi where they graced the official celebration of the Mashujaa Day in the county.