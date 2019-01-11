Sonko orders reduction of parking fees to Sh200 from Monday





Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has ordered the reduction of parking fees from Sh300 to Sh200 in line with his manifesto.

Governor Sonko issued the instruction on Friday amid a back and forth on what motorists should pay. The reduced fee is effective Monday.

Nairobi members of county assembly passed a by-law for the lower parking fees in November 2018 and Mr Sonko signed it in December.

Despite that, parking attendants and the electronic payment service platform, ejijiPAY, still charged motorists Sh300 to park in the central business district.

REDUCE CONGESTION

Following complaints, Budget and Appropriations Committee Robert Mbatia said the matter would be addressed.

In November last year, Mr Sonko noted the need to ease the burden on motorists, a decision he said was reached by stakeholders including the ward reps.

He said, however, that his administration will review the fees in future after the completion of projects to reduce congestion in the central business district.

The Sh300 charge was an increase from Sh140 in 2013 by former Governor Evans Kidero’s administration.