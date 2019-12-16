Sonko ordered to appear before Voi court for assaulting police officer

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been summoned to appear before a Magistrate’s Court in Voi on Wednesday to answer to charges regarding assaulting a police officer during his dramatic arrest in Voi on December 6, 2019.

According to Police spokesperson Charles Owino, the decision to charge Sonko follows recommendation by the office of the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji.

“During the arrest, he became abusive, unruly and violent in an attempt to resist hence obstructing police officers from the lawful execution of their duties,” the police spokeman said in a signed letter.

“In this process, he assaulted and injured he senior police officer leading the team and damaged media equipment,” the letter further reads.

During his arrest, the governor his associates unsuccessfully tried to free him by battling police who had apprehended him.

Duirng the scuffle, Sonko reportedly assaulted Coast Regional Police Commander Rashid Yakub at the Ikanga airstrip on the outskirts of Voi town.

On December 7, 2019 National Police Service announced that they will prefer assault and other related charges against the governor for obstructing lawful arrest.

Sonko arrested followed an order issued by Haji who ordered that the Nairobi Governor and other county officials be charged with a Sh357 million graft charge.

After his arrested, Sonko was held in police cell and Kamiti Maximum Security Prison before he was released on bond.