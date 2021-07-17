Sonko offers to adopt Kangogo’s children





Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has offered to take care of the two children left behind by the deceased policewoman Caroline Kangogo.

Kangongo was found dead at her parents home in Elgeyo Marakwet county on Friday, July, 16, 2021. She is survived by two children aged 11 and 8.

“My special request to her innocent family in Elgeyo Marakwet kama mutalemewa kusomesha au kulea watoto wake please give them to me nikae nao nitawasomesha na kuwalea. Children are a blessing from God,” the flamboyant politician said via his social media pages.

Sonko also regretted that Kangogo, who was accused of murdering two people including his colleague was hunted down like a devil.

“What other justice was she to get? If the public caught her, they would have lynched her without getting her side of the story because her case has been investigated and prosecuted through the court of public opinion. Now that she’s no more everyone is sympathising with her,” Sonko explained.

Sonko, known for his philanthropic nature, has also heaped praise on lawyers John Khaminwa and Cliff Ombetta for trying to reach out to her for assistance.

“Whether she committed suicide or was killed, depression is real and the same predicament can befall anyone. RIP Carolyn Kangongo,” he said.

Sonko is perhaps the most generous politician in Kenya.

He is known to have offered Kenya free water, medication, ambulance services, hearses, and even once adopted baby Gift Isinya, now a grown-up man, after his parent was killed in a terror attack.