Sonko offers job to dad who tried sneaking baby out of KNH





Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has offered employment to a man sentenced on Tuesday for attempting to smuggle his daughter from Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) to avoid paying a Sh56, 937 bill.

Boniface Murage Wangechi will serve a suspended three-month sentence after pleading guilty to the charge.

Hours after the verdict, Governor Sonko announced that he has employed Mr Murage at City environment department.

Sonko, who is in the United States attending a UN conference, in a job offer letter; “This is to notify you (Boniface Murage) that you have been offered a job at Nairobi’s Environment department”.

A well-wisher cleared the hospital bill on Tuesday, before Governor Sonko’s aides took Murage’s wife to a shopping spree in a supermarket.