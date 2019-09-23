Sonko now blames Ministry of Education for collapsed classroom

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has shifted the blame of the collapsed classroom at Precious Talent Top School that left seven pupil dead to the Ministry of Education.

In a statement issued on Monday afternoon, Sonko termed the accident as tragic and sent his messages condolence to the families and friends of the affected pupils.

SEWER LINE

He however appeared to absolved himself from blame, even after the school owner, Mr Moses Wainaina, revealed that the accident may have been caused by a sewer line which was recently dug behind the classrooms by Sonko’s administration, thus weakening the building’s foundation.

“They had good intentions to help this school but an accident has happened,” Mr Wainaina said earlier on Monday.

But in his own defence Sonko said:

“It is also important to note that the inspection and approval of primary and secondary schools falls under the Ministry of Education. However, this is not the right time to exchange blame, but to take responsibility as leaders.”

The governor also revealed that following complaints from members of the public, he had suspended the County Chief Officer for Planning, Mr Justus Kathenge.

Sonko said Mr Kathenge was singled-out as the ring-leader of the unlawful and repugnant activities after an audit was conducted at the county Planning department.

ROGUE OFFICIALS

“I commissioned a comprehensive systems audit that exposed the activities of rogue officials within my administration, who have been flouting the Physical Planning Act and zoning regulations with impunity, while running an extortion ring to provide building approvals that do not meet the set standards,” Sonko said.

Sonko also claimed that he “inherited” the said Mr Kathenge from his predecessor.

“It is important to note that I inherited Kathenge, and the entire Planning Committee from the previous administration,” Sonko said.

Sonko further vowed to demolish structures without proper approvals with in the county to avert such accidents in future and pursue the prosecution of the responsible individuals.

He also promised support to the bereaved families and the injured pupils from the Monday morning incident as well as Precious Talent Top School.