Governor Mike Sonko during a tour of Ndakaini dam on June 20, 2018. PHOTO | MARY WAMBUI

It is good news for city residents after Governor Mike Sonko announced increased water supply to areas currently under water rationing.

This is due to increased water levels in Ndakaini dam, Nairobi main source of water, that is now 90 per cent full.

Some estates that had been receiving water a few days a week will now have water flowing everyday.

The Central Business District will is among the areas whose water supply has been increased to daily.

NEW WATER SCHEDULE

Governor Sonko toured the dam on Wednesday where he said the new schedule was developed after getting assurances on the dam’s water levels.

He was accompanied by members of the Nairobi County Assembly.

Estates along Juja Road, Mathare, Mlango Kubwa, Huruma, among others that have been receiving water four days a week will henceforth receive water every day.

Thindigua and Runda that have been getting water on Monday and Tuesday will now receive water every day.

Survey of Kenya, Mathare North, TRM, Safari Park and Zimmerman that have been getting water on Mondays only will now receive water for three days a week, that is Saturday to Monday.

USUAL SUPPLY

Lucky Summer and Dandora will receive water on Monday in addition to its usual supply of Tuesday to Thursday.

“Kayole, Komarock and Harambee will also benefit from additional 12 hours of water supply. All other areas will receive improved pressures,” the governor’s statement read in part.

The governor said water rationing shall resume once the water levels at the dam subside.