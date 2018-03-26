Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko (left) and Deputy President William Ruto sing during Sunday service at PCEA Evergreen Church in Runda on March 25, 2018. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has alleged there is a plot by a section of leaders from the Mt Kenya region to scuttle Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential ambitions in 2022.

Without delving into much details, Governor Sonko claimed a section of political leaders from the region are holding night meetings to craft a plan to field a presidential candidate.

Mr Ruto is expected to be Jubilee Party’s presidential candidate in the 2022 general election.

“We are aware that some politicians from Mount Kenya have been holding night meetings in Nairobi to craft plans on how to support one of their own in 2022,” he said on Sunday during a service at Presbyterian Church of East Africa in Runda, Nairobi, presided over by Mr Ruto.

Governor Sonko termed the politicians selfish and urged people from Mount Kenya region to ignore them and rally behind the DP.

Leaders present at the meeting included Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and MPs Kanini Kega (Kieni), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Jude Jomo (Kiambu), Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), George Githonga (Tharaka), Zakary Thuku (Kinangop), Rahab Mukami (Nyeri Woman Rep) and nominated Senator Beth Mugo.

Others were Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku, Gideon Keter (nominated MP), James Kaguya (Embakasi North MP), Senator Johnston Sakaja (Nairobi), Yusuf Hassan (Kamukunji MP) and Tim Wanyonyi (ODM, Westlands MP).

ABANDONED ME

“During Jubilee nominations last year, several politicians from Mount Kenya also abandoned me and rallied behind their own Peter Kenneth, but I thank those who ignored them and voted for me overwhelmingly,” said Governor Sonko.

Mr Sonko said nobody will come between President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Deputy President because they have been together since 2013, adding the President will back his deputy come 2022.

“Ever since the two struck a political pact in 2013, the Deputy President has been a priceless asset in President Kenyatta’s political corner thanks to his unmatched mobilisation skills. I am sure the president will back Mr Ruto come 2022,” he said.

Mr Ruto, however, downplayed Governor Sonko’s remarks and asked politicians to shun divisive politics.

Mr Sonko’s remarks, however, drew sharp reactions from a section of the leaders who insisted they were solidly behind Mr Ruto.

Mr Ichung’wa said the Nairobi governor was referring to cartels in the system and not politicians.

“Mt Kenya is solidly behind William Ruto. Any busybody will be in for a rude shock as the people rally behind the leadership they believe in and that is Ruto,” Mr Ichungwa said.

DENIED NIGHT MEETINGS

Senate Deputy Chief Whip Irungu Kang’ata denied such meetings maintaining that the entire Mt Kenya region will support Mr Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

Mr Kuria said: “It is everybody’s right to vie if qualified. However, the people of Mt Kenya are very focused and ever so enlightened.

“They will make decisions not based on their leaders but on their own judgment. No single leader in Kenya today can influence their 2022 decision,” Mr Kuria said.

Igembe North MP Maoka Maore termed the allegations of the night meetings as divisive and only meant to intimidate and cause suspicion amongst leaders.



