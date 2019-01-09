Sonko links former education boss to Sh10m bursary fund loss





Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has dismissed allegations by former CEC of education, Janet Muthoni Ouko that he was blackmailing her.

Mr Sonko has said his education docket lost more than Sh10 million meant for bursary fund under the watch of Ms Ouko.

The governor has vowed to hand documents to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers and the leaders involved will be charged and jailed.

Mr Sonko said he has approved the resignation of Ms Ouko.

“I have worked well with Ms Ouko. Resigning is her constitutional right. She can do it even today. I don’t mix work with friendship, especially when corruption is involved,” Mr Sonko said.

He added that several people who were involved in theft of more than Sh10 million have been arrested and the investigations are ongoing.

“We have involved EACC and more than six people have been arrested and taken to court or face the law,” Mr Sonko said. He termed the move not to be blackmail as termed by the CEC. “The EACC demanded that the education docket should record a statement. I’m obliged to account for the money as the governor,” he said.

He spoke in Mombasa.