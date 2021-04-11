Sonko lands ‘stress-free’ gig

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko at Kiambu Law Courts on February 9, 2021. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko appears to have landed a new “stress-free” gig.

This after he shared a video of himself engaging in manual labour with construction workers at a site.

He captioned the video, “life after politics is stress free”.

In the video, the former governor is seen scooping sand with a shovel to a wheelbarrow as other construction workers watch.

Sonko is also seen filling a bucket with sand using his hands before emptying the sand in the cement mixer at the site of the construction.

His ‘colleagues’ at the constructions’ cheer him on as he goes about his work.

And Nairobians as usual, have had their say.

Here is what netizen thought about his new-found job.

Icee Isah wrote, “We gave you an opportunity to show Nairobians your leadership skills, instead you started traveling all over the world and mocking us, piga mjengo peaceful bwana mkuu.”

Shynne Kibunga posted, “@NelsonHavi inform ur friend Khamimwa that his client is out here anachoma bet when the case is still in court. @DCI_Kenya might use this in their defense arguing that his client is fit to face trial. He was just faking everything.”

” Is it an offense for him to do mjengo? I don’t see any problem with that. You should accept life the way it comes,” Sabina Ramoya questioned.

Sonko was impeached by the County Assembly and Senate last December for gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Sonko also faces numerous court cases, including corruption related, assault, and terrorism.

He denies them all and is out on bond.