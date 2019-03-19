Sonko in ugly face-off with Janet Ouko in court over defamation

Janet Muthoni Ouko when she announced her resignation on January 7, 2018. Photo | Kanyiri Wahito

Janet Muthoni Ouko when she announced her resignation on January 7, 2018. Photo | Kanyiri Wahito





Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and a former executive in his government Janet Ouko are spoiling for a legal fight with both accusing each other of defamation.

Ms Ouko first moved to court accusing Mr Sonko of defaming her, soon after resigning from his government. But in reply, the Nairobi County boss, accuses Ms Ouko of causing the publication of words, he deems as disparaging to his character.

The former county executive for Education, Sports and Social Services resigned from her position on January 7 citing the need to pursue other interests. But she later revealed that the leadership style of her former boss, controlling nature and lack of respect for county staff made her quit her job.

Mr Sonko later claimed that she resigned after being implicated in a financial scandal involving the county’s bursary fund.

She moved to court claiming that the statement caused her anguish, mental torture and psychologically affected her, adding that it has portrayed her as corrupt, a thief and a person who is not worth to hold any public office in the country and anywhere in the world.

Mr Sonko has denied the allegations and in a counter-claim, accused Ms Ouko of portraying him as a bully, a blackmailer and chaotic person undeserving to hold public office.

He wants the court to issue orders restraining Ms Ouko from making defamatory statements against him or posting such articles on social media.

Through his lawyer Stephen Mogaka, Mr Sonko argued that Ms Ouko has continued to cause the publication of defamatory words, which are injurious to his reputation.

He has cited excerpts picked from a live interview on 9 January 2019 while Mr Sonko was being hosted by Citizen TV.

The case will be heard on April 3.