Sonko impeachment bid set in motion by city MCAs

Nairobi MCAs have set in motion plans to impeach governor Mike Sonko after he was barred by the court from accessing his county offices on Wednesday.

In a meeting on Saturday at the assembly precincts involving elected ward representatives from across the political divide, the MCAs agreed to call for a special sitting that could culminate in the tabling of the impeachment motion.

Minority Whip Peter Imwatok said the meeting was a follow-up of another held at Windsor Hotel on Friday where the county legislators spent hours discussing the state of the county and the way forward after the court ruling.

“We have agreed that Sonko’s problem is not Nairobi’s or assembly’s problem and even though a few Jubilee MCAs want it to be so, we are not going to allow that. A majority of MCAs are agreeing that there is a problem in Nairobi.

“Those who are like minded we are saying we must follow the Constitution. We are not going to pamper Sonko like a baby while letting the county go to the drain just because we want to make him happy. If it is to impeach Sonko we have no choice to let Nairobi run,” added the Makongeni Ward MCA.

He stated that already a letter requesting for a special sitting has already been sent to Speaker Beatrice Elachi and on Monday, they will commence the process of collecting the required 82 signatures to make the ouster motion a reality.

“Next week will not be business as usual. As ODM and like-minded Jubilee MCAs, we are not going to worship Sonko while Nairobi is failing. Before President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga pronounce themselves we are going to show direction and that is Sonko cannot run Nairobi as a private entity,” he said.

Imwatok, however, revealed that a section of Jubilee MCAs are still undecided on the ouster bid but pointed out that they are in the minority and mostly nominated ones.

“They will not deter us from making a decision. However, we are putting on notice those MCAs who have gone to bed with Sonko. Some I am told have gone to Mua Hills,” he warned.

“We told him to nominate a deputy governor he refused and now that it is a defining moment for Nairobians, we are not going to keep quiet,” he added.

Embakasi MCA Michael Ogada said he will spearhead the collection of the signatures starting Monday.

“We only have two alternatives, either us or him to go home. So we have no choice but to impeach him. We cannot go home because of someone else’s sins. I will be spearheading the collection of the signatures,” said Mr Ogada.

A section of Jubilee MCAs will Saturday evening also have another follow up meeting in Kileleshwa on the same.

“We are meeting at a colleague’s home where we will also look at the same matter. The rain started beating us when some of us decided to accept Sh10,000 from him although it has not dawned on many that Sonko is not the governor,” said the MCA who sought anonymity.

Sonko is facing 19 corruption related charges over irregular procurement and payment of more than Sh357 million in the county.