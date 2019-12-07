Sonko: I was assaulted by police

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko now says police assaulted and tortured him after his dramatic arrest in Voi on Friday.

Sonko’s lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui claims Sonko was inhumanely treated is limping as a result of the injuries reportedly received from police officers involved in the arrest.

The lawyer said the officers ignored cries of pain from the governor claiming Sonko needed to access medical attention urgently as advised by his doctor.

“It is embarrassing that this happened to our beloved governor who now urgently needs medication because of the inhumane way he was treated by rogue police officers in Voi, Apart from injuring him mercilessly, the governor was also denied a chance to take his medication and the health situation is worsening,” said his lawyer.

According to Kinyanjui, it was wrong for the police to treat the city county boss as someone running away from authorities yet he was in the company of bodyguards with his mobile phone switched on.

“You can’t be hiding or running away if you have government-designated bodyguards with you and your phone on. The governor was on a normal daily mission,” the lawyer said.

The governor was arrested in Voi on Friday afternoon following orders from the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji over claims of involvement in graft.

Sonko alongside nine senior county officials, as well as private and business entities have been accused of benefiting from irregular procurement and payments amounting to Sh 357.4 million.

They are facing charges that include willful failure to comply with procurement laws, conflict of interest and abuse of office, with police saying they will prefer charges of assault on police and resisting arrest against Sonko.