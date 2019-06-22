Sonko: I only date curvy divas, not university students





Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Friday described the way he likes his women.

In a series of Facebook posts, Governor Sonko said he does not date women under the age of 30.

The posts were part of a vitriol-filled response to a blog that had claimed Governor Sonko impregnated a 19-year-old Kenyatta University student.

He said claims that he had impregnated the student are a fabrication and a diversionary tactic.

“Kwanza ilikuwa HIV+, then ikaja Sonkos millitia and defence force sasa ni the fake pregnancy story. Habari ndio hio,” wrote Sonko.

He went on to reply curious followers who wanted further details on the pregnancy claims.

“I am a man who respects himself and don’t mess around with students and under 20s. I do not date small girls and those who know me well will tell you that I prefer well endowed, well rounded, curvy, 3D, plus size beautiful divas like the First Lady of Nairobi,” said the governor.

He went ahead to offer Sh5 million reward to the blog if they can produce the student he’s accused of impregnating.

“I further wish to state that I am offering the guy who wrote this fake story Sh5 Million to produce this 19-year-old girl he says I impregnated.”

“I wish to state that the story is fake and cooked just to divert my attention from serving the great people of Nairobi. I have just established D**** N***01 is a non-existent student who cannot even be traced from all social media platforms and immediately I started thorough investigations about the blog the story was hurriedly pulled down. One of the suspects behind the fake story is being pursued,” wrote Sonko.