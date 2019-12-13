Sonko: I am still in charge at City Hall

‘Crisis? What crisis?’ Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is putting on a defiant face, insisting he is still in charge of operations at City Hall despite being barred from his office.

Through his director of communications Elkana Jacob, he sought to allay fears of a crisis, saying he was still in charge and there are other office holders, including the acting county secretary, CECs and chief officers.

“Why are you guys writing about a crisis at City Hall? There is one thing you journalists do not understand; that this is pure politics. The magistrate only said he was pronouncing himself on the corruption issue and not on the governor stepping aside,” he said.

Sonko’s lawyer George Kithi echoed the view, saying the county boss was only barred from his City Hall office but not from exercising duties coming with his position as the governor, as he had not been removed from the position.