President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko at KICC on December 22, 2017. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has set his eyes on a member of the First Family in his hunt for a Deputy Governor.

Sonko on Sunday unveiled his short listed candidates for the Deputy Governor vacancy in a Facebook post. The list includes President Uhuru Kenyatta’s brother Muhoho and his nephew Jomo Gecaga.

His list of 22 men and women also featured State House employees Njee Muturi and George Kariuki.

Sonko’s former deputy Polycarp Igathe is also in the list, alongside self-declared National Resistance Movement General Miguna Miguna.

Eala MP Simon Mbugua, reported to be running the show at City Hall since Igathe’s resignation, is also in the list.

Others shortlisted candidates include businesswoman Agnes Kagure Kariuki and city tycoon Jimnah Mbaru.

Sonko’s list also had former presidential candidate James ole Kiyapi, former town clerk John Gakuo and Raymond Matiba formerly of KTB.

“Great people of Nairobi, some say politics is about numbers. This FB page of mine has over 1,300,000 fans out of which 925,892 are Nairobians. I believe it is you the great people and God who have the powers of nominating leaders. Hence hebu munisaidie hapa whom do you think deserves to be my Deputy Governor?” Sonko wrote.

A former Chairman of the Nairobi Central Business District Association Timothy Muriuki advised Mr Sonko to appoint somebody who is well versed with business in Nairobi.

“I vouch for Mrs Agnes Kagure Kariuki the award winning Insurance expert,” he said.

Here is Sonko list of candidates for the Deputy Governor job.

1. Ann Kiguta – Citizen TV news anchor.

2. Miguna Miguna – Lawyer.

3. Janet Ouko – Educationist and current County Executive for Education, Youth Affairs and Gender.

4. Agnes Kagure Kariuki – Businesswoman.

5. Bishop Margaret Wanjiru – Former MP.

6. Hon. Dennis Waweru – Former MP.

7. Millicent Omanga – Nominated Senator.

8. John Gakuo – Former Nairobi City Council Town Clerk

9. Karen Nyamu – Lawyer.

10. Jimna Mbaru – Current chairman Dyer & Blair Investments.

11. Raymond Matiba – Former chairman Kenya Tourism Board.

12. Prof James Ole Kiyapi – Former presidential candidate.

13. Polycarp Igathe – Immediate former Nairobi Deputy Governor.

14. Esther Passaris – Nairobi Woman Representative

15. Irungu Nyakera – Former PS Infrastructure.

16. Susan Matiba

17. Jomo Gecaga – State House

18. Njee Muturi – State House

19. George Kariuki – State House

20. Muhoho Jomo Kenyatta – First Family

21. Rachel Shebesh – Former Nairobi Woman Representative and current CAS Gender & youth ministry

22. Simon Mbugua – Former Kamkunji MP and current EALA Member