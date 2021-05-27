Sonko hints at contesting for the presidency





Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has hinted he is ready to return to politics.

The youthful politician said on his social media on Thursday that he is ready to contest for the presidency in 2027.

Sonko, who nowadays spends a considerable amount of time on social media, posted a photo of himself standing next to a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) chopper.

He captioned the photo: “Kwa mapenzi ya Mungu an kura zenu kati ya 2027 and 2032 inshallah God willing ndani ya numba mlimani (With God’s favour and your votes, God willing 2027-2031 I will be in the house on the hill).”

A flamboyant, controversial, and deep-pocketed politician and businessman, Sonko was forced to take a political sabbatical after he was impeached by both the Nairobi County government and Senate in succession in 2020.

He is currently also battling corruption and terrorism-related cases in court in the wake of his political fallout with President Uhuru Kenyatta.