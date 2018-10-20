KCPE candidates wave success cards bearing the portrait of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. PHOTO | COURTESY

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been wishing KCPE candidates in the city in a rather peculiar way; through success cards bearing his portrait.

The cards bear the portrait of a grinning Sonko in his university graduation gown. They are fully branded with the county’s colors and emblem.

The governor’s wife Primrose Mbuvi, has been distributing the cards in public schools in the city in a tour expected to cover 200 schools.

She has also been donating sanitary towels to female candidates in her tour.

“My admin will extend the necessary support needed to ensure the national exams are done in a conducive environment,” wrote the governor on Twitter while sharing photos of pupils waving his success cards.

Giving out success cards to exam candidates is a popular tradition in the country every exam period.

During ongoing distribution of success cards and other exam materials to 2018 KCPE candidates in various primary schools within Nairobi County. My admin will extend the necessary support needed to ensure the national exams are done in a conducive environment. pic.twitter.com/Pj361LNMW1 — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) October 22, 2018