Sonko fires two executives as ‘Super CEC’ makes comeback in cabinet reshuffle

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has yet again reshuffled his cabinet showing the door to two of his executives.

Finance Executive Pauline Kahiga and her Agriculture counterpart Winfred Gathagu are the casualties in the latest chop by the governor.

Suspended CECs Charles Kerich and Mohamed Dagane make a comeback to the cabinet after more than three months out in the cold.

Joining the cabinet, if successfully vetted, will be former Nairobi Women Representative aspirant Karen Nyamu and George Fredrick Omogi.

Laywer Nyamu will take over the Agriculture docket while Mr Omogi the Trade and Cooperatives department while was being held by Allan Igambi.

“The document is legit. The governor has made changes to his cabinet,” said Director of Communications Elkana Jacob.

The changes come hot on the heels of a Thursday court ruling over Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal’s victory in court after the DPP Noordin Haji sought to have his bail terms cancelled for reshuffling his cabinet.

The court ruled that the governor was barred from physically accessing his office and the county government accounts until the case is heard and determined.

Senior principal magistrate Thomas Nzioka said the interpretation of ‘access to office’ cannot be stretched to include suspension of duties except in express instances where the governor is prohibited by the bail terms.

In the changes, Mr Kerich comes back to the Lands and Housing docket, which he held before his suspension over the Precious Talents School tragedy September last year.

Ms Kahiga held the Lands docket when Mr Kerich was suspended. This was together with the Finance docket.

The latter department will now be headed by Mr Igambi.

Mr Dagane has been moved to Roads, Transport and Public Works department. Prior to his suspension, together with Mr Kerich, he was at the helm of the Health docket.

Hitan Majevdia, who has been heading the Transport department, has been moved to the Health docket. This is a docket he held before his suspension in 2018.

Environment and Water CEC Vesca Kangogo has been moved to Devolution and Public Service Management department.

Ms Kangogo swaps places with Larry Wambua who has been heading the Devolution docket. Mr Wambua has been at the helm of the Environment department before.

Newton Munene retains the ICT and E-government docketand Lucia Mulwa Education and Sports department.

Governor Sonko has also retained Leboo Morintat as the County Secretary post, Lydia Kwamboka has the County Attorney and Peter Kamau Mugo as his Chief of Staff.