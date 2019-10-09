Sonko fires Nairobi Majority Leader Abdi Guyo but…

More tribulations seemed to follow Nairobi Majority Leader Abdi Guyo after Governor Mike Sonko wrote to Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi changing leadership at the assembly.

In the letter, which has also been copied to Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju, Sonko said Hamza MCA Mark Ndung’u would take over from Mr Guyo.

The letter accuses the majority leader of undermining the county government through intimidation, interference and cajoling of staff.

Sonko said this has made it difficult to implement Jubilee’s manifesto at the county government.

“Consequently, am forwarding to you the name of Mark Ndung’u as the new majority leader designate. Kindly effect appropriately, ” said Mr Sonko in the letter dated October 4.

It remains unclear if a Governor has the legal backing to change leadership in the assembly or if Mr Tuju will endorse the change.