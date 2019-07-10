Sonko feted for reducing crime in city even as DCI probes ‘Sonko Defence Forces’

In a surprise move, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been feted for reducing crime in Nairobi.

The governor announced his big win on his social media pages.

“Received the prestigious International Police Association-Kenya award & honorary membership for our efforts in combating crime. My admin has put in place measures to reduce crime in Nairobi including rehabilitating reformed criminals & hiring them in our beautification programme,” said Mr Sonko on Twitter.

The award comes weeks after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) put the Nairobi boss under investigations over his alleged links to a militia named Sonko Defence Force.

A month ago, the DCI wrote to the Jubilee governor asking him to help summon three Members of the Nairobi County Assembly who have been linked to the illegal group.

The three MCAs later denied any involvement with them.

The latest economic survey report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics Nairobi as the top county with the highest rates of crime over the past five years.

Some of the most reported crimes in the country between 2014 and 2018 were homicide, theft, economic crimes, criminal. The number of crimes have also been on an increase.

The city recorded 6,732 crime incidents in 2014, 4,382 in 2015, 4,954 in 2016, 7,434 in 2017 and 7,128 in 2018.