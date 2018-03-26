Governor Mike Sonko and EALA MP Simon Mbugua. PICTURE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has denounced a letter purported to be from him picking East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament Simon Mbugua as his deputy.

In a post on his Facebook account Monday, Mr Sonko termed as fake the letter addressed to the Nairobi County Assembly, even as another emerged purported to be written by Mr Mbugua resigning from EALA to take up the position.

“I wish to inform the public that the attached letter is fake. I have not nominated my Deputy yet. I’m still consulting the Party leadership over the same,” clarified Sonko.

The two stamped letters have been circulating on social media as city residents wait anxiously for the governor to appoint his deputy to replace Polycarp Igathe who resigned on January 31, 2018.

Mr Igathe cited his rocky relationship with Mr Sonko for his exit after only six months in office.

Mr Sonko on March 18, 2018 unveiled a list of his 22 potential deputy governor picks through his social media platforms and encouraged city residents to help him with the decision.

The list included President Uhuru Kenyatta’s brother Muhoho, his nephew Jomo Gecaga and the mother of his twins Anne Kiguta of Citizen tv as well as nominated senator Millicent Omanga who has since said she is not interest.

Also in the list were State House staffers Njee Muturi and George Kariuki, self-declared NRM ‘general’ Miguna Miguna, former Town Clerk John Gakuo and Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris.