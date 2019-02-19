Sonko clears Sh56k hospital bill for desperate city dad





Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has cleared the hospital bill of a mother and her one-year old daughter detained at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) over a Sh56,937 bill.

The governor’s gesture comes after the woman’s husband Boniface Murage Wangeci was arrested on Saturday while trying to sneak the baby in a bag.

Mr Murage was arraigned in court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Apart from paying for the medical bill, Sonko and his team also did shopping for the young family.

The governor posted on his Facebook page pictures of receipts of the cleared hospital bill. He also posted photos of the mother shopping in a supermarket.

Sonko said he will assistance that Mr Murage may require.

“We are also following up with Boniface Murage Wangeci who was arrested and presented before Milimani law courts for trying to smuggle his daughter out of Kenyatta National Hospital as he couldn’t raise ksh 56,000 bill,” said Sonko.

“He is only 22 years and jobless but the love for his daughter forced him to mess the law just like any father. He pleaded guilty and the court is set to sentence him tomorrow. The man never involved himself in crime or unlawful deals,” Sonko said on his Facebook page.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has also expressed willingness to assist the family.