Sonko ‘celebrates’ birthday behind bars





Former Nairobi Governor on Wednesday celebrated an unusual 46th birthday behind bars without the pomp and colour that would otherwise mark this milestone were he a free man.

Instead, the flamboyant politician who prefers to live large and floss around while at it had to do with a simple birthday message from his daughter.

“May God always shine generous amounts of love on you, just like the way you shone on us. Dearest Dad wishing you a Happy Birthday @mike.sonko love you papa,” she shared.

Sonko also received birthday wishes from lawyer and politician Karen Nyamu, who has been dealing with her own woes via social media after she pulled the trigger on a firestorm when she went public on her past affair with Mugithi crooner Samuel Muchoki, better known as Samidoh.

“Happy birthday my friend gov Mike Mbuvi Sonko. Those who have crossed paths with you know how soft your heart is towards all and sundry. May your trials and tribulations not change this aspect about you. Don’t let the world harden you. In the same breath I wish you strength and wisdom from above to navigate this period,” she shared.

In ideal conditions, Sonko would have thrown a bash on his immediate family and friends, complete with a cake, roasted meat, and alcoholic drinks while ensuring the event is publicised on social media.

He would also have shared some goodies with the less fortunate including those living in the slums and children homes.

But things have since changed after he fell out with President Uhuru Kenyatta leading to his dramatic arrest in February. He has remained behind bars since, despite denying a raft of charges including assault, causing actual bodily harm, robbery with violence, and destruction of property.

He is also facing a terror-related charge.

On Tuesday, the Anti-Corruption Court ordered the Nairobi Hospital chief executive and the EACC to present the ailing former Nairobi Governor to court.

Sonko was admitted to the Nairobi Hospital last month after complaining of stomach pains.

Last week, his lawyers said he needed to travel to South Africa for a hip replacement surgery.