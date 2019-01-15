Sonko can’t stomach being called a ‘socialite governor’





Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko went ballistic over the weekend after a Facebook user referred to him as a ‘socialite governor’.

Sonko had posted a picture of the widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs, Laurene Powell vacationing in Croatia with her boyfriend on a yacht.

In the post, the governor mentioned how Ms Powell was enjoying herself on the yacht estimated to cost 100 million dollars. Although the late Steve Jobs commissioned the yacht in 2008, he never got to ride it as he died in 2012 before it was commissioned.

Mr Sonko used the example as a moral lesson to fans on Facebook to enjoy their money while still alive.

IRKED

This attracted numerous responses, but it was one netizen who irked the governor.

The online user, Kinyua Davis, challenged Sonko on the relevance of the post to Nairobians.

“Socialite Governor, so how is this policy helpful to Nairobians?” asked Kinyua Davis.

Sonko did not mince his words as he called out Davis.

“Peleka ujinga mbali I must socialise with my fans on my page. Leo ni sato nakama hauna fans tuma sms,” replied Mike Sonko.