Nairobi governor Mike Sonko is calling for public assistance to nab a notorious gang with a reward of Sh300,000 for anyone with information that will lead to the gang’s arrest.

Sonko announced his reward on Twitter and uploaded CCTV footage of the gang robbing a beauty parlor.

In the footage, four men are seen entering a beauty parlor posing as customers. Suddenly one of them draws a pistol and orders the men in the barber to move towards the salon section where some women as being attended to.

The armed gang that appears in the attached CCTV footage has been terrorising Eastlands residents in Nairobi. I’m seeking for public help that will lead to their arrest. A REWARD of Ksh 300,000 will be paid for this useful information. Call or text details to 0722886600. pic.twitter.com/HVY7qD2ARV — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) March 22, 2018

The second camera shows the men harassing the women and rummaging through their belongings while stuffing some valuables into their pockets.

One woman who looks immobile can be seen at the sink area and a salon attendant cuddles her as the men rummage through the belongings.

The four men then move towards the entrance and go through the counter before leaving the beauty parlor after threatening those inside while pointing the gun at them.

Sonko has appealed to the public to assist in identifying and naming the four men captured in the video.