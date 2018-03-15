Pedestrians use a metal fence to cross a flooded road in downtown Nairobi on March 15, 2018. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has accused the administration of his predecessor, Evans Kidero, of squandering Sh10 billion which had been set aside for clearing the drainage system across the county.

Sonko at the same time has apologised to Nairobi residents for the suffering they are currently undergoing following heavy rains that has been pounding the city.

“I am shocked that some Sh 10 billion set aside by the previous administration for unblocking the drainage system did not go to the intended use but ended up in the pockets of some unscrupulous characters,” Sonko said.

“I am putting them on notice that these monies must be recovered through sweat and toil and put into good use for Nairobi residents,” he added.

EMERGENCY RESPONSE

Sonko also said that he has set up a round the clock emergency response team to respond to any deteriorating situation in the county.

“My emergency teams are forever ready on a 24 hour stand by alert to serve you in case the situation deteriorates,” he said.

The governor further said that his administration is exploring ways of how to harvest water and put it to use during the dry season.

“As my long term plan, I will be exploring ways of how we can harvest this water and put to use when the dry season – which is sure to follow soon – catches up with us. It is indeed heart wrenching that we leave all this water to go to waste yet we can store it and with good treatment we can have it for our domestic use,” he said.

Sonko had in his pre-election manifesto promised ro “provide drainage unclogging jobs to unemployed youths” within the first 100 days.